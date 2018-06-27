Peralta wins his Miller Park debut

22-year-old Milwaukee Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta tossed seven innings of one-hit ball while striking out 10 in a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Peralta, who had previously used his fastball about 85% of the time, threw more curve balls on Tuesday night and he was throwing them for strikes, improving to 3-0 on the season.

With Zach Davies set to make at least one more rehab start on Friday night in Appleton, which means Peralta will get another start for the Brewers when he faces the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday. After that, who knows.

“That hasn’t been a conversation,” manager Craig Counsell said. “If he keeps pitching like that, it’s going to lead to more starts, for sure.”

Christian Yelich got things rolling with a home run in the first inning, swinging on a 3-0 count. Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar also went deep. Aguilar clubbed his 17th home run of the season.

Brent Suter (8-4) pitches the series finale for the Brewers this afternoon at Miller Park.