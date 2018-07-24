Brewers win, but Suter is headed for Tommy John surgery

The Milwaukee Brewers improved to 2-2 since the all-star break, knocking off the Washington Nationals 6-1 in their series opener at Miller Park on Monday.

Christian Yelich clubbed a three-run triple in the sixth inning to bust open a close game. Erik Kratz also drove in a pair of runs to back Jhoulys Chacin, who improved to 9-3. Chacin allowed a run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking nobody. It’s the second straight outing for Chacin without issuing a free pass.

Washington’s only run came on a Daniel Murphy home run to start the second inning.

Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff, Dan Jennings and Jacob Barnes combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to close out the win.

Suter headed for surgery

The Brewers and left hander Brent Suter received bad news earlier in the day. An MRI revealed Suter has a torn ulnar collateral ligament that will require Tommy John surgery.

Suter ends his season 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 20 games, including 18 starts. He’s expected to take 12 to 15 months to recover.

The Brewers called up pitcher Felipe Lopez to fill the roster spot.

Guerra is back

After losing Suter for the rest of the season, the Brewers will activate right-hander Junior Guerra from the disabled list and start him in game two of the series with the Nationals on Tuesday night.

Guerra was sidelined by a forearm strain.

Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (3-1, 4.09 ERA) will start for the Nationals.

Thames to return

Slugger Eric Thames is also eligible to come off the DL Tuesday. He went through some workouts before the series opener on Monday but the Brewers could still give Thames another day.