Packers fall to Chiefs in preseason finale, focus now on roster

The Green Bay Packers dropped their preseason finale to the Kansas City Chiefs 33-21 on Thursday night, bring an end to the preseason.

DeShone Kizer was picked off early as the Packers fell behind 7-0, but on the next drive, Kizer found Geronimo Allison with a 31-yard touchdown pass to even the score. Kizer finished his night after just one quarter, going 5-for-7 for 57 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Tim Boyle took over and played the final three quarters. He led the Packers on a 13-play, 78-yard scoring drive. Boyle capped that drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan.

Aaron Jones, who most sit the first two games of the regular season on a suspension, rushed for a touchdown and the Packers led 21-17 at halftime. But the only scoring in the second half came from the Chiefs. Boyle was picked off twice.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga returned to the lineup for the Packers, his first playing action since suffering a ACL injury last season. Bulaga said he felt good and says he’s ready to start the regular season against the Chicago Bears a week from Sunday night.

Receiver/returner Trevor Davis also returned from a hamstring injury and nearly returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Packers finished the exhibition season with a 2-2 record and now turn their attention to finalizing their 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Saturday. They can announced a 10-player practice squad on Sunday.