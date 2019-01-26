Badgers push Big Ten win streak to three

On a day when upsets appeared to be the norm around the Big Ten Conference, the Wisconsin Badgers took care of business by beating Northwestern 62-46 at the Kohl Center.

Ethan Happ recorded his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Badgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) record their third straight Big Ten victory.

The Badgers trail third place Purdue (13-6, 6-2) by one game in the standings. Michigan State (18-2, 9-0) is in first place and will host Purdue on Sunday. The Badgers are within a half game of fourth-place Maryland (16-5, 7-3), which lost to Illinois 78-67 earlier in the day.

D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison scored 18 points each for the Badgers. Trice hit 4 of 6 three-pointers and Davison hit 3 of 6.

As a whole, the Badges hit 8 of 18 from three-point distance (44.4 percent) and after turning the ball over 17 times against Illinois, they only coughed it up seven times against the Wildcats.