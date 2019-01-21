Hauser scores 25 in win over Providence

Junior forward Sam Hauser poured in 25 points, including 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the second half to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 79-68 win over Providence at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles (16-3, 5-1 Big East) improved to 13-0 at their new home arena.

Hauser was coming off a collegiate high 31 points in a win over Georgetown earlier in the week.

Providence held an eight-point lead at the break, with both teams combining to make just 7 of 27 three-pointers. Marquette shot 28% (7 for 25) overall.

The Golden Eagles took the lead for good when Sacar Anim’s 3-pointer was good from the corner with about 10 minutes left.

Markus Howard returned to the lineup with 24 points but hit just 4 of 15 from the field. But Howard did make 14 of his 16 free throw attempts. Forward Ed Morrow was back as well, finishing with nine points.

The Golden Eagles return to Big East action on Wednesday at home against the De Paul Blue Demons.