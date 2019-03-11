Iverson leads Badgers past Ohio State in overtime

The 21st ranked Wisconsin Badgers blew a 23-point second half lead and needed overtime to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes 73-67 in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday.

Ohio State (18-13, 8-12 Big Ten) outscored the Badgers (22-9, 14-6) 27-5 over the last seven minutes of regulation.

Khalil Iverson had a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Badgers. He hit 10 of 14 shots from the field. Ethan Happ added 16 points 14 rebounds and 8 assists to allow the Badgers to lock up the fourth spot in the Big Ten and secure a double-bye in this week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Senior C.J. Jackson led the Buckeyes with 22 points. Ohio State, which played its third straight game without top scorer and rebounder Kaleb Wesson, missed their first 13 shots to start the game and trailed 26-16 at halftime.

The Badgers started the second half with an 18-5 run to go up 44-21 before the Buckeyes started their comeback.

The Badgers go into the Big Ten Tournament having won five of their last six games and will open play on Friday. Ohio State is the No. 8 seed and will open play in the second round of the tournament on Thursday against ninth seeded Indiana.