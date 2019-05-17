Brewers offense packs a punch in win over Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers clubbed four home runs on Thursday, rolling to an 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in their series finale.

Christian Yelich clubbed two of the Brewers four home runs, giving him 18 for the season. Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Brewers, who extended their win streak to three-games.

Ryan Braun added three hits and reached base five times for the Brewers, who moved eight games over .500 at 27-19 on the season. Braun improved his career average to .420 against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Zach Davies earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits over six innings. He improved to 5-0 on the season with a 1.54 ERA.

The Brewers head to Atlanta to open a three-game series on Friday night against the Braves. Jhoulys Chacin (3-4, 4.57 ERA) goes for the Brewers. Max Fried (5-2, 3.25) will pitch for the Braves in the series opener.