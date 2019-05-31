Brewers pound Pirates in series opener

Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain each drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 in the opener of a four game series at PNC Park on Thursday night.

Moustakas homered twice among his four hits, while Cain had two doubles. Yasmani Grandal also had four hits and homered in the win. Eric Thames added a solo shot as the Brewers won for the third time in the last four games, moving a half-game behind the idle Chicago Cubs atop the Central Division.

The Brewers had 18 hits on the night, 11 of them for extra bases.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove yielded five runs on 11 hits over six innings to take the loss as the Pirates fell to 3-8 in their last 11 games. Colin Moran homered for the Pirates in the loss.

Chase Anderson pitched five innings for the Brewers, securing his third victory of the season.

The Pirates scored three times off of Corbin Burnes in the eighth to pull to within 7-5, but the Brewers came back with four runs in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach.

Jhoulys Chacin pitches game two of the four game series for the Brewers on Friday night.