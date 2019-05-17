Warhawks open play in NCAA D-3 Baseball Regionals today

The UW-Whitwater Warhawks open play Friday afternoon in the NCAA Divison 3 baseball regionals at Prucha Field in Whitewater.

The 12th ranked Warhawks (34-10) earned one of 18 at-large bids into the 58-team field and will host a four-team double-elimination regional. Whitewater opens today at 3 p.m. against North Central College of Illinois (31-11). Webster University (Missouri) (31-10) and Bethany Lutheran College (Minnesota) (23-16) makes up the other half of the regional.

The Warhawks are in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th straight season, having previously won Division 3 titles in 2005 and 2014. They have a total of 22 NCAA appearances.