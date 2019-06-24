Kelly wins AmFam title in a playoff

Madison’s Jerry Kelly held off tournament host Steve Stricker and World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen in a playoff to win the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday at University Ridge.

Stricker missed a birdie putt from 8-feet away on the final regulation hole that would have given him the title. Stricker then dropped out of the three way playoff on the first extra hole.

Kelly needed to more holes to knock off Goosen, winning with a birdie on the par 4 15th hole.

Kelly actually had the chance to win it in regulation as well, but he bogied the final hole of regulation to let Goosen and Stricker back into the mix.

Stricker missed some chances with the putter in the final round and still had an opportunity to win late.

Kelly and Stricker were teeing it up for the 42nd and 43rd times in PGA and Champions Tour events in their home state. Neither had won on their home soil until Kelly turned the corner on Sunday.

Kevin Sutherland had the low round of the day, firing a 9-under par 63. But that would only put him in a tie for fifth place with John Daly, who closed with a 6-under par 66.

Milwaukee native Skip Kendall finished with a 1-under 71 to finish the 3-day event at 4-over par, in 71st place. Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, John Smoltz, shot a 2-over par 74 on Sunday and finished tied for 76th.