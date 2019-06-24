Woodruff leads Brewers to split with Cincinnati

Brandon Woodruff struck out a career high 12 batters to help lead the Milwaukee Brewers to their second straight win, 7-5 over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Sunday.

Woodruff improved to 9-2. The nine wins ties him with Jyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most wins in the National League.

Woodruff allowed three runs in seven innings to pick up the win. Jeremy Jeffress allowed two runs in the ninth before closing out the Brewers victory.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani struck out all six Brewer batters he faced in the first two innings. But Travis Shaw clubbed a long home run in the third, setting off a five run outburst by the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia also homered for the Brewers in the victory.

Monday is an off day for the Brewers, who are just a half-game behind the division leading Chicago Cubs. The Cubs open a series against the Atlanta Braves tonight.

The Brewers will start a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Zach Davies (7-1, 3.06) will face Marco Gonzales (8-6, 4.38) will go for the Mariners.