Brewers struggle going into break (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers head into the Major League Baseball All-Star break with two straight losses and five of their last six. The Brewers fell Sunday to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5, dropping two of three in the series.

Junior Guerra coughed up a three run home run to Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds in the seventh inning and the Pirates held on for the victory, their 5th in the last seven games.

The Brewers go into the break trailing the Chicago Cubs by a half game, while the Pirates are just two behind the Brewers and 2 1/2 games off the lead.

Jesus Aguilar homered twice for the Brewers, his 7th and 8th of the season in the loss. Keston Hiura also clubbed his seventh of the season, a 2-run shot in the 8th.

Tyler Saladino singled to lead off the ninth. Felipe Vasquez then got a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder to secure the Pirate victory.

The two teams sat through a 40 minute rain delay before resuming play.

Outfielder Christian Yelich sat out the contest with a sore back. He’s already pulled out of the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night, but no decision has been made yet on Tuesday’s All-Star game.

Brewers closer Josh Hader has also pulled out of the game with a sore lower back, but he’ll still take part in the All-Star festivities. Teammate Brandon Woodruff was named on Saturday to take his place.

The Brewers are off until Friday when they host the San Francisco Giants.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says Jesus Aguilar and Lorenzo Cain are starting to find their groove :11

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says he’s optimistic, even with the division getting tighter :11