Brewers avoid being no-hit, fall to Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers were flirting with being no-hit in their Monday night series opener with the Cardinals in St. Louis. But Yasmani Grandal doubled down the right-field line to end the Cardinals no-hit bid. St. Louis still pulled out a 3-0 victory.

Dakota Hudson held the Brewers without a hit for 6 2/3 innings before he was removed from the game. Giovanny Gallegos came out of the bullpen to get the final out in the 7th.

Andrew Miller took over for Gallegos with two outs in the 8th and the Brewers rallying. But the Cardinals intentionally walked Christian Yelich to load the bases, getting Mike Moustakas to ground out on the very next pitch to get out of the jam.

The Brewers were no-hit three times in franchise history, the last of which coming on June 12, 2007 at the hands of Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander.

Zach Davies returned from the injured list after missing two starts, was cruising along early. He had allowed the Cardinals just a single and a walk through four innings. St. Louis struck for two runs in the fifth. Davies finished by allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The loss dropped the Brewers 3-games behind the Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central. Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.81 ERA) pitches game two for the Brewers. The Cardinals will go with Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.44).