Twins knock out Hader, Brewers

Josh Hader surrendered a home run for the 13th time this season, in just 52 2/3 innings and the Minnesota Twins came from behind to knock off the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

Marwin Gonzalez was first pitch swinging in the 8th, taking a poorly located Hader fastball and depositing it over the wall in left-center field. It was the sixth home run allowed by Hader in 12 2/3 innings since the all-star break.

Hader had allowed just nine home runs in 81 1/3 innings all of last season.

The Brewers had just taken the lead in the 7th inning by scoring four runs to go up 5-4. Christian Yelich drove in a run with a double and Yasmani Grandal capped it with a three-run homer. It was Grandal’s 20th of the season, but his first since July 6.

Chase Anderson allowed three runs in five innings of work. All three scored in the third inning.

Hader’s desired location is up and in. The fastball to Gonzalez was down and over the middle.

Hader has made it a habit of throwing the fastball, a career high 87% so far this season. Teams aren’t worried about dealing with a slider or any other pitch. They’re sitting fastball and getting it.

If Hader is going to lead fastball and throw mostly fastballs, he needs to locate better. He hasn’t been hitting his spots and that has been the problem.

Burnes sent to Double-A

Corbin Burnes has allowed 15 runs over two starts (4 2/3 innings) for Triple A San Antonio and that has earned him another demotion. Burnes started the season in the Brewers starting rotation. He went 1-5 with a 9.00 ERA in 30 games (4 starts), allowing 16 home runs.

Last season, he went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 30 relief appearances with the Brewers.