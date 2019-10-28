Packers edge Chiefs, finish first half at 7-1

Aaron Rodgers threw the go-ahead 67-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Aaron Jones in the fourth quarter and the Green Bay Packers went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Rodgers passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns for the Packers, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead, only to see the Chiefs battle back to take a 17-14 halftime lead.

Jones caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and added 67 more yards on the ground.

Matt Moore threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.

Damien Williams tied the game in the fourth quarter at 24-all with a three-yard TD run. The Chiefs fell to 5-3 with the loss.

The Packers win streak is now at four games and their lead on Minnesota remains 1-game atop the NFC North. They’ll return to the road this week and face the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.