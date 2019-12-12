Brewers add pitcher from Korean League

The Milwaukee Brewers added right-handed pitcher Josh Lindblom from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to a three-year deal, guaranteeing $9.125 million to the 32-year-old Lindblom. He pitched the last five seasons in the KBO.

Lindblom was used primarily as a reliever in the Major Leagues, but he switched to a starter in Korea. Lindblom went 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts last season. Londblom was named the most valuable player in the league for his performance.

Overall, Lindblom was 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA in 56 starts in the KBO.

The Brewers are looking for starting pitching help after losing Jordan Lyles and Gio Gonzalez to free agency and the trades of Zach Davies and Chase Anderson.

Lindblom was a second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Purdue in 2008 and spent time in the majors with the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, A’s and Pirates.