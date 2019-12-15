Whitewater advances to Stagg Bowl Championship game

The six-time national champion UW-Whitewater Warhawks got a big defensive stop late to knock off St. John’s of Minnesota 35-32 to advance to the Stagg Bowl for the first time since 2014 and first time under head coach Kevin Bullis.

Warhawks linebacker Matt Anderson stripped Johnnies running back Kai Barber after a short reception to stop a late St. John’s drive.

The seventh-ranked Warhawks (13-1) advance to the title game against No. 5 North Central of Illinois, which advanced with a 45-14 win in the other D-3 National Semifinal over Muhlenberg (Pa.).

St. John’s quarterback Jackson Erdmann completed 29 of 50 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown.