43rd Ryder Cup stays put while golf schedule sees several other changes

While there’s a number of changes ahead with regards to golf events, the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will remain on the same dates, Sept. 25-27. Other events weren’t quite as fortunate, facing changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Open has been canceled for 2020 and the other three men’s major championships have moved to late summer and fall. The announcements came via news release issued jointly Monday by the world’s major golf organizations.

The PGA Championship, scheduled for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco will now be held August 6-9. The U.S. Open, previously set for June 18-21 has been moved to Sept. 17-20 and will remain at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

The Masters Tournament has been moved to Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Royal & Ancient decided to cancel the Open Championship in 2020 and will be played at Royal St. George’s in 2021.

The Ryder Cup will immediately follow the U.S. Open. Madison’s Steve Stricker will captain the U.S. squad.

Stricker won’t get the chance to defend his U.S. Senior Open title. The U.S. Golf Association canceled that championship for 2020. Stricker won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open by six strokes at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open has also been cancelled.