Brett Favre goes off on Packers over 2020 draft (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers will end up finishing his career elsewhere, just like he did.

Favre appeared as a guest on the Rich Eisen Show on the NBC Sports Network on Wednesday.

Favre said he talked with Rodgers since the Packers traded up four spots to pick Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft last Thursday. Favre said he was surprised the Packers went in the direction that they did.

The Packers have been criticized for not only taking a quarterback in the first round, but not doing more offensively to help the Packers out offensively.

Rodgers has four years left on the $134 million extension that he signed in 2018. From a salary cap standpoint, it would be next to impossible for the Packers to part with Rodgers for at least the first two years. But after that, who knows.

“I think he’ll play somewhere else,” Favre told Rich Eisen. “My gut tells me now. I don’t know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it’s got the wheels turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, then that means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that.”

Favre said the Packers can’t win it all without Rodgers and they should have done more to help him out.

“Green Bay’s not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years,” Favre said. “If he plays like we expect him to play, they’ve got a shot with or without a first-round receiver. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don’t think they did that. I think they burned a bridge that’s going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head.”

Favre said the Packers just sent a disrespectful message to Aaron. “He has every right to be disappointed if he is,” said Favre.

Audio is Courtesy of the “NBC Sports Networ & the Rich Eisen Show”