Wisconsin hockey loses forward, adds a goaltender via transfers

Former Wisconsin hockey forward Sean Dhooghe entered the transfer portal last week and will leave the program. Dhooghe tweeted late last week that he’ll play his final season at Arizona State.

It’s not known at this time if Dhooghe will have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules, or if he’ll be allowed to play immediately. The NCAA is considering allowing athletes to transfer once during their career without penalty, which could go into place for next season.

The Badgers beat Arizona State twice during the 2019-20 season but Dhooghe sat out both games with a knee injury. He didn’t appear in any of the team’s final eight games, even though he was physically ready to return.

Wisconsin and Arizona State could face off again next season, as part of the field for the inaugural Holiday Face-Off at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in December. The pairings for that event haven’t been announced yet.

Dhooghe had 26 goals and 56 points in 102 career games for the Badgers.

Beydoun joining Badgers

After playing three seasons at Michigan Tech, goaltender Robbie Beydoun announced on Twitter Saturday that he’s joining the Wisconsin Hockey Program as a graduate transfer next season.

The 23-year-old Beydoun appeared in only 28 of 121 games during his Michigan Tech career with a 2.28 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

The Badgers have three other goalies on their roster for next season, junior Daniel Lebedeff and incoming freshmen Cameron Rowe and Ben Garrity.