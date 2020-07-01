Packers sign top two draft picks (UPDATE)

The Green Bay Packers have now signed their top two picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who was the 26th selection in the first round, reportedly gets a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth more than $12.3 million. It’s the first time the 26th overall pick has received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system.

Second-round pick A.J. Dillon also signed his rookie deal with the team and posed for a picture, which he shared on his twitter account.

The former Boston College star ran for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and finished his collegiate career with 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Dillon joins veterans Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as well as second year back Dexter Williams in the Packers backfield. Jones scored 19 touchdowns for the Packers last season.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he hoped to have rookies come to camp a week before the veterans to get an early start after COVID-19 forced players to only meet virtually, missing out on OTA’s and minicamps.