Brewers drop series opener to Reds

With one week left in the regular season and the Milwaukee Brewers having their destiny in their own hands, they dropped the series opener to the Reds 6-3 in Cincinnati on Monday night.

Luis Castillo allowed a single run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts to secure the win. It gave the Reds (28-27) their eighth victory in the last nine games as they moved a full game in front of the Brewers (26-27) for the final wildcard berth in the National League.

The Brewers scored a single run in the fifth inning when Jedd Gyorko homered to left. That gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead and it stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Eugenio Suarez homered to left off of Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff to make it 2-1 Cincinnati.

The Reds then scored four runs in the eighth off of rookie reliever Drew Rasmussen. Reds catcher Curt Casali hit a leadoff home run and Mike Moustakas added a three-run blast to make it 6-1.

Jace Peterson clubbed a two-out, two-run homer in the 9th to make it 6-3 Reds, but the rally ended there.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark. Brett Anderson (3-3, 4.38) goes for the Brewers. Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.94) gets the nod for the Reds. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m.