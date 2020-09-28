Packers improve to 3-0 with 37-30 win over the Saints (AUDIO)

The Green Bay Packers continued putting up big numbers on offense, improving to 3-0 on the season with a 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints (1-2) on Sunday night at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns and the Packers scored 10 points in the final nine minutes to break a 27-27 tie and secured the victory.

Playing without their top receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), Rodgers turned to number two receiver Allen Lazard, who caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara gained 197 yards from scrimmage, scoring a pair of touchdowns. His 52-yard reception included four broken/missed tackles on the way to the end zone to tie the game at 27.

The turning point came early in the fourth quarter when the Packers went for it on 4th and one at midfield and failed, turning the ball over on downs to the Saints with only a half a field to negotiate for the lead.

But Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith stripped Taysom Hill on a read-option run and recovered the fumble to take the ball right back.

The Packers this time took the lead when Mason Crosby booted a 49-yard field goal to make it 30-27 with 8:47 left to play. The Packers would get a stop and then drove the field and scored a final touchdown, a 1-yard pass from Rodgers to Robert Tonyan to put the Packers up by 10.

Wil Lutz’ third field goal of the game in the final minute got the Saints to within seven points but an onside kick failed and the Packers ran out the clock.

The Packers lost linebacker Christian Kirksey to a shoulder injury in the first half. No update was given with regards to the seriousness of his injury and how much time if any he could miss moving forward.

The Packers return to Lambeau Field where they’ll host the winless Atlanta Falcons (0-3) on Monday night.

AUDIO: Matt LaFleur on WR Allen Lazard :20

AUDIO: Allen Lazard on his 6 reception day :22

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers feels really good about the offense :16