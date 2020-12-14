Packers Clinch NFC North Title With Win At Detroit (AUDIO)

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their second straight NFC North Division title with Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The win also put the Packers in position to secure the top seed in the NFC, after the New Orleans Saints were upset by the Philadelphia Eagles . The Packers and Saints are tied for the top record in the conference at 10-3, but the Packers own the tiebreaker because of a week three win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Unlike last year, there’s no bye for the No. 2 seed this year, which is why the top seed in each conference is so important. Only the top team in each league gets the opening week of the playoffs off.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 39 for the season, with a quarterback rating of 119.7. Rodgers moved into fourth place in NFL history in games with three or more TD passes, with 73, passing former teammate Brett Favre. He also passed and rushed for a touchdown in the same game for the 26th time in his career.

Davante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, to give him 91 catches for the season, totaling 1,144 yards and a career best 14 touchdowns. Adams now has touchdowns in eight straight games, breaking Don Hutson’s record of seven back in 1944.

Tight end Robert Tonyan caught his ninth touchdown pass of the season, the most by a Packers tight end since Bubba Franks’ also caught nine in 2001.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had his best game of the season, catching all six of his targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling now has 31 catches for 603 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

The Packers defense added four sacks to the seven they had a week earlier against the Eagles.

The Packers were penalized 12 times for 68 yards, which they’ll need to clean up. They also had another negative special teams play when the kickoff coverage team allowed a 71-yard return. Mason Crosby, who had just booted a 57-yard field goal one play earlier, made a touchdown saving tackle on the play.

The Packers (10-3) have a short week ahead. They’ll play host to the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on what a playoff bye would mean this year :21

AUDIO: Coach Matt LaFleur on the Packers finishing 8 of 11 on third downs :18

AUDIO: Davante Adams said the top seed in the NFC is their mindset now :18

AUDIO: Davante Adams on what makes this team in pursuit of an NFC title different :22