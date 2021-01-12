12th ranked Wisconsin sweeps Arizona State

The 12th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team completed a two-game sweep of Arizona State with a 5-2 victory on Sunday night at LaBahn Arena.

Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield scored power play goals in the first period and Mike Vorlicky lit the lamp in the second for a 3-1 lead.

The Sun Devils scored during a delayed 5-minute major penalty against Roman Ahcan with just over seven minutes left to play, but the Badgers killed off the penalty thanks in large part to freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe, who made 11 of his 23 saves in the third period.

Jason Dhooge and Brock Caufield added empty net goals to finish off the win and sweep of the Sun Devils, who seven weeks ago, swept the Badgers.

Wisconsin went 2-for-3 on the power play, ending a three-game drought and an 0-for-7 stretch.

The Badgers (8-6-0, 6-4-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) resume Big Ten play this Thursday and Friday at Penn State.