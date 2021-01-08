Badgers hold off Indiana in double overtime (AUDIO)

Tyler Wahl made back-to-back threes in double-overtime to help 8th ranked Wisconsin hold off the Indiana Hoosiers 80-73 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. Wahl finished with a career high 12 points for the Badgers (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten).

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice had 21 points and seven assists to lead the Badgers. Eleven of his 21 came in the final 1:03 and the two overtimes. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10 as Wisconsin won for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Wahl had been 2 of 9 on 3-point field goal attempts before Thursday as the Badgers extended their Kohl Center winning streak against the Hoosiers to 18 games.

Badger freshman guard Jonathan Davis had six points but matched his career high with eight rebounds and a career-best three steals while playing a career-high 41 minutes.

Indiana (7-5, 2-3) was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Jackson-Davis had 16 points in the second half, but just one point in the two overtimes. He came into the game averaging 20.3 points a game and played 49:17 of the 50 minutes in the game.

The Hoosiers scored 44 of their 73 points in the paint and outrebounded the Badgers by seven. But the Badgers made 16 of their 20 free throw attempts, while the Hoosiers shot just eight free throws in the game and made five.

Over the last three seasons, the Badgers are 36-5 (.878) at home, the top win percentage in the Big Ten. They’ve won 27 of their last 29 home games.

It’s a big win for Wisconsin, which faces a pair of difficult road games next week, at No. 10 Michigan and No. 15 Rutgers.

AUDIO: Greg Gard said Tyler Wahl shot the ball with confidence :18

AUDIO: D’Mitrik Trice said they locked down defensively down the stretch :15

AUDIO: Tyler Wahl only had two 3’s before last night but didn’t hesitate :19