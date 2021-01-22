Hockey Badgers grab series opener at Penn State

The 12th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team ran its win streak to three games, pulling out a 4-1 win at Penn State in Big Ten action on Thursday. It’s the third straight win over the Nittany Lions this season.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield tallied power play goals for the Badgers. Mathieu De St. Phalle also scored his first collegiate goal in the first period and Dominick Mersch added an empty net tally in the third period to account for the Badgers offense.

Freshman Cameron Rowe got the start in goal for the Badgers, stopping 45 of 46 shots on goal for his fourth win of the season (4-0).

Caufield extended his point streak to seven games (5 goals, 6 assists) as the Badgers have won five of their last six.

The 9-6 Badgers shoot for the sweep at 5 p.m. Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.