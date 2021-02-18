Marquette ends 3-game slide, sweeps Butler

The Marquette Golden Eagles ended a 3-game losing streak with their most complete victory of the season, a 73-57 win over Butler in Big East Conference action on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Having dropped six of their last seven games, Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski tried to shake things up with a lineup change, inserting Greg Elliott into the starting lineup and it worked. Elliott led the Golden Eagles with 17 points and 6 rebounds to lead the way. Jamal Cain came off the bench but still played 33 minutes and finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Marquette (10-12, 6-10 Big East) completed a 2-game season series sweep over the Bulldogs, having won 70-67 earlier this month at Fiserv Forum.

Theo John added 15 points and six rebounds for Marquette. Bryce golden led Butler (7-12, 6-10) with 18 points.

Marquette gets some time off, not scheduled to play again until Feb. 27th at UConn, although it’s possible the Golden Eagles could add a non-conference game between now and then.

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on the win & their play :15

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on going small and giving Greg Elliott a start :20

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on what this win means :10