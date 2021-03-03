Wisconsin was better but still falls short at Purdue

Purdue’s 7’4 freshman center Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points to lead the 23rd ranked Boilermakers to a 73-69 win over the 25th ranked Wisconsin Badgers in West LaFayette, Ind., on Tursday night.

With the Boilermakers dealing with foul trouble, Edey delivered, going 8 for 11 from the field and pulling down seven rebounds.

Purdue (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) has won four straight and five of their last six, putting themselves in position for a first round bye in next weeks Big Ten Tournament.

Brad Davison had 15 points to lead the Badgers (16-10, 10-9). Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter added 11 each, but the Badgers have dropped four of their last five and fell to 4-42 all-time at Mackey Arena. Wisconsin is also now 0-7 against Big Ten teams in front of them in the standings.

If they Badgers are going to finish above .500 in the Big Ten regular season, they’re going to need to win at Iowa on Sunday.

The Badgers shot just 24.1% from three-point range (7-of-29) and were outrebounded 37-27.