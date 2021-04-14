Davison to return to Badgers next season

At least one veteran player will be returning to the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team next season.

Guard Brad Davison announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to return to Wisconsin for his final season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision that athletes who competed in their sport during the 2020-21 academic year could so so without losing a season of eligibility.

Davison has started 124 of 218 games during his first four seasons and averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds a game last season.

“After taking some time to reflect, there is no place I would rather be than in Madison,” said Davison.

“Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season!”

Teammate D’Mitrik Trice decided not to return for an extra season and Trevor Anderson, who originally started his collegiate career at Green Bay, has decided to transfer to Valparaiso for his final season.