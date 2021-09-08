Stricker unveils Captain’s picks for U.S. Ryder Cup team

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker filled out his 12-man roster for the upcoming event Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits.

Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas were automatic qualifiers for the 43rd Ryder Cup. Stricker selected Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth as his Captains picks.

The U.S. team will have six Ryder Cup rookies: Schauffele, Berger, English, Morikawa, Cantlay and Scheffler.

The European Team will be finalized after the final round of this week’s BMW PGA Championship outside of London. Padraig Harrington is the European captain.