‘It’s horrible’ – Evers calls for end to Gableman elections probe

Saying it’s only fueling distrust in Wisconsin elections, Governor Tony Evers wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman to wrap up their review of the 2020 presidential results in the state.

“It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Evers said during a year-end interview with WRN. “They keep saying ‘well we have to make sure that people have confidence in the election.’ Well we’re not going to have confidence in the election if this circus continues on.”

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by some 20,000 votes in 2020, a result that has been confirmed by numerous court cases, audits, recounts and reviews. The Gableman review was ordered by state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and $675,000 was initially allocated for it.

But Gableman is vowing to continue the taxpayer funded effort into the new year. And he’s calling for the resignation of state Senator Kathy Bernier, the Lake Hallie Republican who’s been a vocal critic of the partisan probe.

“They are accomplishing nothing except fulfilling their prophecy that people don’t trust the election,” Evers said. What a legacy for those two. It’s horrible, they should end it.”