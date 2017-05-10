Brewers power their way to win over Red Sox (AUDIO)

After Mookie Betts clubbed a leadoff home run for Boston in the first inning, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton each clubbed two-run homers in the bottom half of the inning and the Brewers went on to score a 11-7 win over the Red Sox in the series opener at Miller Park.

The long balls by Thames and Broxton were part of a five run first inning as the Brewers have now outscored their opponents in the first inning 33-10 this season. The blasts also pushed the Brewers major league best total to 55.

Broxton finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four rbi’s. He finished a double shy of the cycle but raised his average to .383 over the last 15 games. Thames home run was his 13th of the season, which moves him back atop the major league home run ladder.

Jonathan Villar had another rough night on the base paths for the Brewers. With one out in the third, Villar was thrown out trying to steal third with Ryan Braun at the plate. Then with one out in the sixth, he was picked off of first base with Thames batting.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Jonathan Villar :14

Brewers starter Wily Peralta didn’t make it through five innings to qualify for the win. He was pulled after 4 1/3, after allowing 4 runs on 5 hits, walking 3 and striking out 4. The win went to Carlos Torres for his 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing 1 hits with a walk and a strikeout. He improved to 2-3.

Chase Anderson (2-0 2.86) pitches game two of the series tonight against Boston’s Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 13.50).

AUDIO: Keon Broxton on his improvement at the plate :21

AUDIO: Eric Thames on getting after it from the start at Miller Park :16