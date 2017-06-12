Brewers drop second straight, bullpen collapses

The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has been leaking water. That leak got bigger on Sunday as the Brewers dropped their second straight to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 11-1 at Chase Field.

Chase Anderson allowed just one run on four hits in six innings of work, striking out eight for the Brewers. The bullpen coughed up 10 runs in three innings as the Diamondbacks broke the game open.

Carlos Torres and Neftali Feliz gave up three homers and five runs in the seventh. Rob Scahill and Wily Peralta then combined to allow five more runs in the eighth, including a grand slam by Paul Goldschmidt off of Scahill.

Torres has now allowed 16 hits in his last 6 1/3 innings, including four home runs with a 14.22 ERA over that period. Feliz saw his ERA jump to 5.88 with seven homers allowed in 26 innings.

Brewers top prospect Lewis Bronson made his major league debut on Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and was credited with his first stolen base. In his first at-bat against left-hander Robbie Ray, D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed made a diving stop and throwing out Brinson at first base.

Brinson replaced second baseman Jonathan Villar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lower back after making a diving play in Friday night’s 8-6 win.

Brinson also joined two of his teammates from Class AAA Colorado Springs, Brett Phillips and Josh Hader, who both joined the Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers (33-31) remain a game in front of the Cubs (31-31) atop the National League Central. Milwaukee is off today and will open a four-game series in St. Louis on Tuesday with a double header against the Cardinals.