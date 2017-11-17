Wisconsin falls short against 17th ranked Xavier

Senior guard Trevon Bluiett scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half and guard J.P. Macura added 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Xavier Musketeers to a 80-70 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in a Dave Gavitt Tipoff game at the Kohl Center.

Ethan Happ surpassed the 1,000 point mark at Wisconsin, leading three Badger players in double figures with 21 points. He also added eight assists and four rebounds.

Brevin Pritzl added 13 points and freshman Brad Davison added 12.

Statistically, Xavier was better across the board, hitting 50.9% from the field, 35.3% from three-point range and 87% from the free throw line. The Badgers made 41% of their field goals, just 29.2% from three-point range and 61.9% from the free throw line.

Yet the Badgers battled all night. They went to the locker room at halftime tied at 34-34. The Badgers led 66-64 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rebounded to pull away for the 10-point win.

The Badgers return to action on Monday against Baylor in Kansas City.

AUDIO: Greg Gard said his team gave a great effort :21

AUDIO: Ethan Happ said they showed they could play with the best :15

AUDIO: Greg Gard said they’ll grow from this :18