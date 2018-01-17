Badgers blown out by Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers went down by double digits in the first three minutes of last night’s Big Ten matchup in West Lafayette and never mounted any kind of challenge. The Badgers fell to 3rd ranked Purdue 78-50.

Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Carsen Edwards added 20 points to lead Purdue to its 14th straight win and 19th straight at home. The Boilermakers (18-2, 7-0 Big Ten) matched the best 20-game record in school history.

Ethan Happ had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead the Badgers (9-10, 2-4), who have now lost three straight. But Happ also tied teammate Brad Davison with seven turnovers each. The Badgers finished with a season high 20 turnovers as a team.

Purdue entered the game shooting 41.5% from three-point range. They hit 14 of 22 (63.6%) against the Badgers. Purdue hit their first four three-point attempts to jump out to a 12-0 lead.

The Badgers are now 0-5 against ranked opponents this season. They’ll return home to host Illinois on Friday night. It’ll be their first home game since January 2. Illinois is winless in the Big Ten after losing on a last second three-point shot against Nebraska on Monday night.