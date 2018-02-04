Badgers drop 5th straight, falling just short at Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers were in position to pull out a road win but fell short at Maryland, losing to the Terrapins 68-63.

The Badgers trailed by ten points at halftime before coming back to lead by two points on a number of occasions in the final minutes. Then, down by five, the Badgers erased a 65-60 deficit but Maryland would outscore UW 8-3 over the final 1:25 to pull out the win.

It’s the fifth straight loss for Wisconsin (10-15, 3-9 Big Ten), dropping them into a tie for 10th in the Big Ten with Minnesota and Iowa. The losing streak is the longest for the Badgers since they dropped six straight during the 2008-’09 season.

The loss also means the Badgers can’t finish above .500 in Big Ten play. The last time Wisconsin finished at .500 or worse in Big Ten play was 1999-2000 when they finished 8-8 under Dick Bennett. But that team reached the NCAA Tournament and eventually the Final Four.

Ethan Happ had 18 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Badgers. Nate Reuvers added 13 with Aleem Ford and Brad Davison each finishing with 12 points.

The Badgers, down 3, had a chance to tie the game with 9.8 seconds left. But Davison decided to drive inside instead of going for a three-point shot. He missed and the Terripins would make two final free throws for the final margin.