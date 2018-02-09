Badgers end 5-game slide (AUDIO)

Ethan Happ poured in 27 points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 78-69 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, ending a five-game losing streak in the process.

The Badgers 911-15, 4-9 Big Ten) won for the first time since they beat the Illini (12-13, 2-10) on January 19 in Madison.

The Badgers are alone in 10th place in the Big Ten and if the season ended today, the Badgers would get a first round bye in the Big Ten playoffs.

The Badgers beat Illinois for the 13th straight time and 6th straight time in Champaign.

Brevin Pritzl, who has been mired in a season-long shooting slump, scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, hitting all three of his three-point shots. He added six rebounds.

AUDIO: Greg Gard on Brevin Pritzl’s performance :17

Brad Davison added 14 points and dished out five assists in the win.

The Badgers finished with 20 assists and only 10 turnovers.

Illinois freshman guard Trent Frazier poured in 32 points.

The Badgers are off until Sunday when they host Michigan in a noon game at the Kohl Center.