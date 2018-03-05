Green Bay women advance to Horizon League title game

The 22nd-ranked Green Bay Phoenix (28-3) women knocked off Youngstown State 66-45 in Monday’s semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament in Detroit.

Green Bay trailed 28-26 at halftime but outscored the Penguins 21-5 in the third quarter and 40-17 in the second half. The Phoenix shot 58.6% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

With the win, Green Bay has now won 10-straight HL tournament games and also won its 10th-straight game over the Penguins (16-15) in the process.

Seniors Jessica Lindstrom (17 points) and Allie LeClaire (16 points) combined for 33 points and nine assists in the win. Point guard Jen Wellnitz also finished in double figures with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

Green Bay also finished with a 40-14 advantage in the points in the paint category.

The Phoenix will be making their eighth-straight appearance in the tournament championship game, lifting the trophy in six of their last seven trips. Green Bay will seek its 16th HL tournament title and the automatic NCAA berth that comes with it. They’ll get the winner of the other semifinal game between IUPUI and Wright State.

Tuesday’s championship game will tip-off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on ESPNU.