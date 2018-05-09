Injuries force Brewers into more roster moves

The Milwaukee Brewers made a handful of injury-related roster moves on Wednesday, prior to their series finale against the Cleveland Indians at Miller Park.

Starting pitcher Wade Miley, who suffered an oblique strain in the first inning of Tuesday nights 3-2 win, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The Brewers filled Miley’s roster spot by reinstating All-Star closer Corey Knebel. Knebel will be in the bullpen Wednesday afternoon for the series finale against the Indians after missing time with a hamstring injury.

Utility infielder Nick Franklin was called up on Tuesday, then suffered a leg injury in his first game. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list today as well. The Brewers filled Franklin’s spot on the roster by recalling Tyler Saladino from the minor leagues.