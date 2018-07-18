A.L. Wins All Star Game 8-6; Hader Hit Hard

The American League defeated the National League 8-6 in Tuesday nights All Star game in Washington DC.

The Brewers had five representatives. Christian Yelich went 1 for 3 with a homerun. Jesus Aguilar and Lorenzo Cain went 0-2 and Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless inning. Josh Hader allowed a 3-run homerun to former Brewer Jean Segura in the eighth inning that gave the A.L. a 5-2 lead.

After the game, Hader spoke to reporters regarding racist and homophobic tweets sent out on his account when he was 17 years old (seven years ago). Hader apologized, saying ‘No excuses. I was dumb and stupid.”

Former Brewer Scooter Gennett tied the game with one out in the ninth inning with a 2-run homerun

The Brewers resume play on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Milwaukee has lost six in a row and trail the Chicago Cubs in the N.L. Central by 2 1/2 games.