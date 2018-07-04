Brewers blank Twins on 2-hits

Junior Guerra and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Minnesota Twins 2-0 at Miller Park on Tuesday.

Guerra struck out eight over five innings for the win. Josh Hader then worked three innings and Corey Knebel closed it out in the ninth inning for his 9th save.

Eric Thames belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Brewers, his 12th of the season and third in the last six games. The Brewers have now homered in nine straight games, which is a season high. They have 14 home runs during that nine game stretch. The franchise record is 20 games, which was set back in 2008.

Christian Yelich also returned to action, being inserted as a ninth inning defensive replacement in left field. Yelich was back in action for the first time since leaving in the first inning last Thursday at Cincinnati.

Chase Anderson (6-6, 4.18) gets the start for the Brewers in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon (3:10 p.m.) at Miller Park. Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52) goes for Minnesota.

The Brewers start the day with a full one-game lead over the Cubs, who beat the Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday.