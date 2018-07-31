Thames leads Brewers past Dodgers

Eric Thames clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar also drove in runs for the Brewers, who improved to 4-1 on their 8-game West Coast road trip. Josh Hader pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn his fourth victory.

Manny Machado’s first home game with the Dodgers was spoiled by the Brewers victory. Machado did hit a solo homer in his Dodger Stadium debut.

Kenta Maeda didn’t make it out of the fifth inning to get tagged with the loss.

Rookie Freddy Peralta started for the Brewers but pitched out of trouble and allowed a run on three hits in four innings of work. His pitch count reached 98 pitches in four innings and he was removed in favor of Hader. Peralta allowed one run and three hits while walking four and striking out six.

The win allowed the Brewers to pull within a single game of the idle Chicago Cubs in the Central Division. The Dodgers are up just 1/2 game over the Diamondbacks for the top spot in the NL West.

The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound in game two of the series tonight. Miley is 3-0 in six career starts lifetime at Dodger Stadium with a 2.41 ERA.