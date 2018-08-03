Brewers throttled by Dodgers in series finale

The Milwaukee Brewers finished their eight game road trip out west with a 5-3 record and they’ll take it. But they finished with two straight losses, including Thursday nights 21-5 blowout loss to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers had 18 hits and clubbed seven home runs. Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin (10-4) gave up three of the long balls, allowing eight earned runs and not making it out of the fifth.

The 21 runs scored by the Dodgers is the most ever scored against a Brewers team. With the hits and runs piling up, manager Craig Counsell once again went to a couple of position players to mop up, Hernan Perez and Erik Kratz.

The Brewers did score first after Christian Yelich doubled and eventually scored on a pair of wild pitches from Clayton Kershaw.

Joc Pederson’s sol home run in the bottom of the first evened the score and then the Dodgers broke it open in the third.

Jesus Aguilar clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.

Perez gave up five runs and six hits in his inning of relief. Erik Kratz pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

The Brewers return home to open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on Friday night. Junior Guerra (6-7, 3.43) pitches for Milwaukee. German Marquez (9-8, 4.52) goes for the Rockies.