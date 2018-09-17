Brewer bats go silent in loss to Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped to 5-11 against the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, falling 3-2 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

The Brewers missed a chance to gain ground in the NL Central Division race after the Chicago Cubs fell 2-1 to the Cincinnati Reds. Chicago’s lead remains 2 1/2 games on the Brewers in the Central.

Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams held the Brewers to just two hits over six innings while striking out seven. In two starts against the Brewers this season, Williams has shut them out for 13 innings, allowing just three base hits and striking out 14.

The Brewers didn’t score until the ninth inning when Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana hit back to back solo home runs to climb to within a single run before the late rally fell short.

Jhoulys Chacin (14-8) took the loss for the Brewers, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out 4 and walking 3.

The Brewers will have to face the Pirates one more time, set to travel to Pittsburgh for a weekend series against the Pirates. They’ll open a 3-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park tonight.