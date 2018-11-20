Packers dealing with more injuries as they prepare for Vikings

As the Green Bay Packers get ready to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, they may have to add some defensive line help.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels left Thursday’s game at Seattle with a foot injury and Monday, coach Mike McCarthy said Daniels would likely miss a couple of weeks. Down to four healthy defensive lineman, McCarthy said he and GM Brian Gutekunst were already discussing their options to potentially add another lineman.

Tight end Jimmy Graham also left that game with a broken thumb. Coach Mike McCarthy said Graham plans to try to play on Sunday against the Vikings and will use the week to experiment with different splints to find out what works best for the game.

The Packers also lost backups Raven Greene and Bashaud Breeland to injury during last Thursday’s game. McCarthy said the week will offer more clarity on who may be able to go Sunday night in Minnesota.

Defensive back Kevin King said he isn’t sure about his ability to be ready to go by Sunday. He’s dealing with a hamstring issue. Wide receiver Randall Cobb expressed his continued frustration with his lingering hamstring injury, which has already cost him five games.

“I’ve never had hamstring issues like this,” Cobb said. “I’ve done everything that I’ve been asked to do. I brought in (a physical therapist) that I work with in the offseason. I’m doing everything I can to get back on the field. But at the end of the day, “I’ve got to be able to go out and play and be confident and be able to be myself. If I’m not myself then I’m hurting this team.”