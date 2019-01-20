Badgers take down unbeaten Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers ended their two-game Big Ten losing streak, knocking off previously unbeaten Michigan 64-54 on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) got a huge performance from their best player, senior Ethan Happ. He scored 26 points and added 10-rebounds and seven assists for the Badgers. No other Badger player scored in double figures, but five other Badgers scored at least six points.

Nathan Reuvers and Aleem Ford had nine points each. Brad Davison added eight points. D’Mitrick Trice and Kobe King each tallied six points. King also added five rebounds.

Neither team spent much time at the free throw line. Michigan hit just 5 of 11, while the Badgers were 7 of 9 with Happ hitting two out of four in the final two-plus minutes of the game.

Jon Teske led Michigan (17-1, 6-1) with 15 points. Sophomore guard Jordan Poole (Milwaukee) scored added 14, but scored just 3 of those 14 in the second half. Junior guard Zavier Simpson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Wolverines came into the game averaging 9.5 turnovers a game. They had 16 against the Badgers, falling for the first time since the 2018 National Title game.

Badger fans stormed the court after their team earned its seventh victory over a top-10 team under coach Greg Gard.

Next up for the Badgers is a road game at Illinois on Wednesday night.