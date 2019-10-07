Jones big day leads Packers past Cowboys

Playing without Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers turned to running back Aaron Jones and knocked off the Dallas Cowboys 34-24 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Jones rushed 19 times for 107 yards and scored all four of the Packers touchdowns. He also led the Packers with seven receptions for 75 yards.

Going into the game, the Packers ground game ranked 26th overall and Jones was averaging just 3.3 yards a carry. He averaged 5.6 yards a carry and 10.7 yards per reception on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw a single touchdown pass, but he did complete 22 of 34 for 238 yards and helped the Packers play their most complete offensive game of the season.

Defensively, the Packers recorded three interceptions and three quarterback sacks. They held Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 62 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Dak Prescott passed for 463 yards, two touchdowns and the three interceptions for Dallas.

The Packers led 31-3 with 3 minutes left in the third-quarter but they couldn’t put Dallas away. The Cowboys got to within 10 but missed a field goal in the final minutes that would have closed the gap to 7-points with a shot at an onside kick attempt.

Amari Cooper caught 11 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, who dropped to 3-2 on the season.

The Packers moved to 4-1 and sit in first place atop the NFC North.