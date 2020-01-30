Packers in the market for a wide receivers coach

The Green Bay Packers are looking for a wide receivers coach after head coach Matt LaFleur fired Alvis Whitted last week. The move was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Davante Adams led the Packers with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing four games with a turf toe injury. But no other receiver performed with any consistency and wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison both took a step backwards.

Running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams had 49 and 39 receptions respectively and tight end Jimmy Graham added 38 catches. All three had more catches than the number two receiver, which by the end of the season became Allen Lazard with 35.

Valdes-Scantling followed a solid rookie season with just 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns. By the end of the season, Aaron Rodgers hardly made an effort to throw him the ball. In fact, Valdes-Scantling just just five catches over the last nine regular-season games.

Whitted is the second assistant coach to leave the Packers coaching staff. Jason Simmons left to take a job with the Carolina Panthers. The Packers replaced Simmons by hiring former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.