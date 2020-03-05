Badgers climb into tie for the Big Ten lead

The 24th ranked Wisconsin Badgers have come a long way, moving into a tie for the Big Ten lead with Maryland and Michigan State with one game left to play in the regular season. The Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) knocked off Northwestern 63-48.

Nate Reuvers scored 11 points to lead the Badgers, who shot just 39% from the field, but four other players scored 9-points each (Brevin Pritzl, Aleem Ford, Brad Davison and Micah Potter) in the win.

The Badgers finished 8 of 25 (32%) from three-point range, but won their seventh straight game and 20th of the season. Wisconsin has now won 20 or more games in four of Greg Gard’s five seasons as head coach. Gard also collected his 100th career victory (100-57) in Madison.

The Badgers have gone from a 5-5 start in December to a three-way tie for the Big Ten lead. They’ll close out the regular season at Indiana on Saturday and can wrap up at least a share of the Big Ten title with a win.